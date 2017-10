Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Cy-Fair School District is being sued after a student claims she was kicked out of school for not standing for the Pledge of Allegiance.

India Landry was in the principal's office when the pledge came over the intercom. The principal asked her to stand, and she refused.

Landry says she has not stood for the Pledge of Allegiance for years in school as a silent, political protest.

She had never been reprimanded by a teacher before for not standing.