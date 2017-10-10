KKK leaves flyers threatening to beat black men who “make eyes” at white women in FL neighborhoods

JACKSONVILLE, FL — Residents in the Jacksonville area have reported seeing flyers from the Klan popping up in their neighborhoods.

While finding messages from the KKK isn’t necessarily unusual (’cause it’s not like it’s 2017 or anything), these new flyers take a more serious and threatening tone.

Specifically, one flyer threatens any African-American man who “makes eyes” at white women.

“Make eyes”? Really?

According to WTLV, the flyer reads “Notice to all (N-word): Any of you black apes caught ‘making eyes’ at a white girl will be beaten with bats and your mothers won’t get anymo’ bananas-That’s a promise”

It doesn’t stop there, as they gone on their usual racist and anti-semite tirade saying “He who fights the Jew fights the devil.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says there’s an active investigation happening to determine of any laws are broken.