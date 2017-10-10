Irving students, teachers got their hands on some new technology thanks to Verizon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Five Irving schools got their hands on some new technology last Friday!

That's right. Around 5,000 students and 500 teachers got free iPads with 24/7 internet access all thanks to Verizon's Innovative Learning grant!

"We're excited," said the Director of Instructional Technology, Patricia Alvarado. "We wan to equip them with the tools that they need to learn in the 21st century. We want to connect them to learning 24/7."

These kids aren't just getting the cool devices, they're getting trained on how to use them properly for learning.

"They're getting training," Alvarado said. Our parents are getting training. We want to make sure that the device is being used for learning and that we're there with them, teaching them and helping them."

Students also got cool new gadgets, like robots, to help introduce them to the fundamentals of block coding.

They also got smart soccer balls that connect to the iPods and determine the accuracy of their kicks to help them play better.

The students are pretty excited.

"We get to learn in a different way, not only on paper," one student said. " And we get more sources to find information. It gives us more opportunities to learn."

Irving ISD applied for the two year grant last year, which includes five gigabytes of data a month. The best part? The schools get to keep the iPads even after the grant expires!