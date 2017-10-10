How to get the best flights during the holidays

Time to make you a foolproof consumer!

Booking plane tickets is getting a lot more complicated, as airlines charge for more things like leg room, carry-on bags and priority boarding.

Currently, three legacy airlines offer some version of customizable travel, but for consumers, these options and fees can be difficult to navigate.

According to american airlines, only 13% of the airline’s customers fly the airline more than once a year.

Because we don’t fly often, consumers are not usually experienced enough to get the best deal without doing serious research.

Here’s a few ways to get the best deal this holiday season.