George Strait surprises dying girl with tear-jerking video

MIDLAND, TX — Ten-year old Bella Gamboa has fought for her life since day one with a myriad of life threatening ailments.

Sadly, it’s all catching up with her. Just recently, the girl from Midland, TX was told she only haD a couple weeks left to live. When her family thought things were as bad as they could get, a nugget of good news took them for a ride!

Bella’s favorite singer, George Strait, surprised her with a personal message.

He says, “Hey Bella, it’s me, George Strait. Hey darlin’ I heard you weren’t doing so well. I just want you to know that I’m thinking about you and I’m praying for you. Thank you for listening to me, and liking my music. That makes me very happy. I hope you get better real soon, and remember I love you. Bye bye darlin’.”

According to her family, Bella watches George Strait every night before she goes to bed. She also watches him before going into the operating room for surgery.

All of this happened because Fort Worth officer Damon Cole asked people to tag the “King of Country” on his organization’s Facebook page. Lo and behold, they made it happen.

Officer Cole said, “I called Bella’s family, and I played the video for them, and they all just started crying, and Bella is so happy right now because she got to hear George Strait. Just for him to recognize what an amazing hero she is is amazing and I’m so happy that he did that for her.”

No doubt, George’s words will stay with Bella and her family until the end.