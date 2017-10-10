Dallas Holocaust Musuem breaks ground on new facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS — Tuesday the ground was broken on the new Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, but it was much more than just a typical groundbreaking ceremony.

“Today is the realization of a 40 year dream,” said Mary Pat Higgins, CEO of the Museum.

The new 50,000 square-foot museum, which opens in Summer 2019, will be able to host more than twice as many guests as the current one, which means more students like Frances will get a chance to learn the lessons of the Holocaust.

“Visiting the museum helped me understand hatred and prejudice are a reality,” said Frances Amarria, a South Grand Prairie High School student. “And that I have a responsibility to stand up against them.”

A number of local Holocaust survivors came to the event, and students from Anne Frank Elementary presented them with special survivor pins.

Max Glauben was the only member of his family to make it out of the Holocaust… and he still bears the marks. He says museums like these are crucial to making sure we never repeat these horrors.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

“It’s the difference between love, hatred and the only way that we can wipeout bigotry and hatred is through education,” said Glauber.

Now Dallas will have one of the premiere museums to educate and never let us forget.