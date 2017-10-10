Community not giving up hope in search for missing three-year-old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHARDSON- The search is still on for Sherin Mathews, the three-year-old who disappeared over the weekend.

Her father told cops he forced her to stand outside alone at 3 a.m. as a punishment.

"The father was originally charged with endangering a child," said Sgt. Kevin Perlich of the Richardson Police Department. "He has since bonded out, so he is no longer in our custody. There have been some conditions placed on his bond. One of those is that he surrender his passport and that he wear an ankle monitor."

Police say they've searched the area high and low looking for Sherin, but still haven't found out what could have happened to her.

"We have collected a lot of electronic evidence and we're sorting through that," Perlich said. "We've also collected a lot of surveillance footage from the neighborhood."

While authorities say they aren't depending on neighborhood search parties because they've already done several sweeps of the area, this community isn't giving up.

"I'm a mom of four kids," said one woman who spent the day searching. "For a little girl to just stand out here by herself, it's just unthinkable."

As another day passes without a trace of little Sherin, this community says they're planning to search everywhere to try to bring her home safely.