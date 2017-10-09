Vice President Pence’s NFL trip cost $242K

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Vice President Mike Pence may have just reignited another round of widespread protests in the NFL.

Pence and his wife were at the Colts-49ers game Sunday, but the Vice President ended up leaving because several players protested during the national anthem.

The Vice President tweeted about his decision, saying that "he and President Trump will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our flag, or our national anthem."

The President himself also took to Twitter, tweeting, "I asked Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and Second Lady Karen."

About 20 San Francisco players took a knee during the anthem.

The colts didn't kneel, but did lock arms and wore shirts reading, "We will stand for equality, justice, unity, respect, dialogue, opportunity."

F49ers' safety Eric Reid said after the game he thought Pence's exit was a publicity stunt.

"My honest reaction, does anybody know the last time he's been to a football game?" Reid said. "With that being said, he tweeted out a three-year old photo of him at a Colts game so with the information I have the last time he was at a Colts game was three years ago. So this looks like a PR stunt to me. He knew our team has had the most players protest. He knew that we were probably going to do it again. This is what systemic oppression looks like. A man with power comes to the game, tweets a couple of things out and leaves the game with an attempt to thwart our efforts."

The pool of journalists accompanying Pence were not allowed into the stadium and were asked to stay in their vans.

They were reportedly told by a staffer "there may be an early departure from the game, but weren't given any reason."

CNN says Pence's trip to the game cost an estimated $$242,000.

The president tweeted about the game again this morning. "The trip by @vp pence was long planned," the tweet said. "He is receiving great praise for leaving game after the players showed such disrespect for country!"