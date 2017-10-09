Texas Tech officer shot & killed on campus
LUBBOCK — A Texas Tech University officer has been shoot and killed on campus.
Lubbock PD says the suspected gunman, who is a student, was caught Monday night following a massive manhunt.
According to KCBD, he’s been identified as 19-year-old freshman Hollis A. Daniels.
“Following a student welfare check, Texas Tech Police Officers brought a suspect to the police station for standard debriefing. During this time, the suspect pulled a gun and shot an officer,” Texas Tech said in a Facebook statement.
DEVELOPING…
33.577863 -101.855166