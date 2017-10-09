SEE IT: Fort Worth firefighter caught ripping down US flags

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENTON, Texas -- One question: Why?!

The Fort Worth firefighter of seven years, accused of ripping down and damaging two flags two days before 9/11, no longer has a warrant out for his arrest.

But still has people surprised.

"Kind of salt in the wound type deal, especially for that holiday, it was really disappointing," says Randy Robinson, the President Elect and Flag Chairman for the Denton Rotary Club. He said at the beginning of September he put 12 flags out to commemorate first responders for 9/11 around the courthouse. "I don't wanna judge the person or try to guess his motives, or reasons or excuses or whatever, but it kind of hit home a little harder."

And he's not alone in that feeling.

"We wanna respect the flag," says Captain Orlando Hinojosa with the Denton County Sheriff`s Office. "Last week, when we found out he was a Fort Worth fire fighter public servant, that hit home. He's one of us. He's here to protect and serve."

Hinojosa says Michael James Wagemann originally planned to turn himself in Friday evening after being identified as the man in this surveillance video, but that never happened.

"We had gotten word that he was probably going to turn himself in today, which that didn't happen either," says Hinojosa.

Instead, Wagemann's attorney went in and posted a cash bond, so now he has a choice: plea his case in court or pay the fine and move on.

But fire officials say within hours of the Sheriff's Office notifying them he was a suspect, he's been on desk duty and will stay there until an internal investigation wraps up.

Interestingly enough, Wagemann has a flag proudly standing in front of his own home, which still leaves the question: why?

As of 5:00 p.m. Monday, the hearing was not set. According to the affidavit, Wagemann was intoxicated but fire officials are still investigation. They tell CW33 that about 90% of their issues involve alcohol, and they're trying to address the problem aggressively.