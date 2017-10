Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON - These purse snatchers, caught on camera, appear to have been involved in nearly a dozen purse stealing incidents in DFW. Investigators believe the suspects are the same persons profiled by the Grand Prairie PD that we told you about last week.

This video is from a retail location in east Arlington, shows one of the suspects exit a vehicle and quickly open the door of another car. He takes the purse, jumps back into his car as the driver flees the area.