Legends of Tomorrow: Season 3 preview!

Hello my Legends Legionaires! It’s Richard from Zeus Comics getting you ready for Season three of Legions of Tomorrow!

The insane season two finale of Legends was probably my favorite of anything on TV last year!

Why? Because in order for our Legends to live they had to die!

With the Legion of Doom having used the Spear of Destiny to change reality into Doomworld, our newly reality transformed Legends had only one option… go back in time and stop the Legion of Doom from using the spear.

That meant interacting with their past selves with only one outcome: the Legends of Doomworld had to die.

A point driven home when Eobard Thawne, the Reverse Flash, ripped out Doomworld Ray Palmer’s heart! I was in shock fans!

The battle royale continues until Eobard appears with an army Reverse Flashes pluck with from time. Sara has no choice but to use the Spear to undo reality, depowering the spear itself and leaving Eobard to face the Black Flash who removes him from time. This also erases the Doomworld legends from history.

But all of this isn’t without consequences as our season three kicks off with Time Broken!

So what can we expect from the new season: we’ve already been given a glimpse of time run amok with dinosaurs, plus we see our returning cast: White Canary, the Atom, Stein and Jax aka Firestorm, Heatwave, Steel and Vixen!

But where’s Rip? He left our crew in last season fainale but the producers have told in the absence of the time masters, Rip has created his own Time Bureau! Will time broken Rip and his Time Bureau serve as the new bosses to our Legends?

We’ve also got a new Legend joining our team Zari from 2042!

This character is based the long time DC character Adrianna Tomaz. In the comics it’s the amulet of the Egyptian goddess Isis which gives Tomaz her powers of flight, strength, speed and invulnerability. She takes these powers by uttering the phrase “I am Isis” while wearing the amulet.

Isis also had a live action TV show on Saturday morning in the 70s paired with another classic DC character Shazam in the Shazam/Isis hour. Because of the possible confusion with the terrorist organization our new addition may be going by Zari instead of Isis for the season.

Plus we get a shot of her on the poster for the four super show crossover Crisis on Earth X happening in the eighth episode of all shows! Is that the amulet she’s wearing?

So who’s our big bad from the season? Despite having his memory wiped at the end of last season Damien Darkh returns and this time he creating his own group of villains? Is it the Legion of Doom part two? We do know our Amaya is getting a challenger from a character from the Vixen animated show!

We kick off our seasons opener with the new time bureau and Julius Caesar attempting to conquer the modern world. Get the band back together as our season three of Legends of Tomorrow debuts with Aruba-Con!