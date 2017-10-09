FEMA head dismisses San Juan mayor’s comments about relief efforts as political noise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The mayor of San Juan continues to speak out in criticism of the US government's recovery work in Puerto Rico, but it seems that criticism is falling on deaf ears.

Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz says Puerto Rico is still in dire need of emergency supplies nearly three weeks after Hurricane Maria nearly wiped out the island.

But in a Sunday interview with ABC'S "This Week," FEMA Administrator, Brock Long, dismissed Cruz's criticisms.

"We filtered out the mayor a long time ago," Long said. " We don't have time for the political noise. The bottom line is, is that we are making progress every day in conjunction with the governor. "

You heard it. Long called Cruz's cries for help "political noise."

Cruz had specifically said she had sought FEMA's help due to a power failure at a major hospital.

She claims the federal government didn't respond, but long says FEMA continues to stabilize the hospital situation.

"But in regards to the power outages and the hospitals, we built an entire 911 system," Long said. "We monitor the hospital system daily. And so if there is a power failure at a hospital, which we've seen two of, you know, over this past week, we're actually life-flighting the ICU patients out of those hospitals, onto the USS Comfort."

Long admitted FEMA is 'strained," but denies that funding is an issue. He says rebuilding Puerto Rico will be a greater conversation for Congress.

President Trump, meanwhile, spent his weekend defending his actions in Puerto Rico. He was heavily criticized for tossing paper towels to a crowd of Maria survivors while visiting the island last week.

But, in an interview with former Arkansas Governor Mike Huckabee, Trump says that's what the crowd wanted.

"They had these beautiful, soft towels, very good towels," Trump said. "And I came in and there was a crowd of a lot of people, and they were screaming and they were loving everything. I was having fun, they were having fun. They said, `throw `em to me! Throw `em to me Mr. President!"

President Trump continued to be defensive in a tweet Sunday.

He shared a video highlighting his administration's recovery efforts, saying, "Nobody could have done what I've done for Puerto Rico with so little appreciation. So much work!"

That video opened with the caption, "What the fake news media will not show you in Puerto Rico."