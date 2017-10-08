Sad Sequel: Aaron Rodgers stuns the Boys again

ARLINGTON, TX — It was the sequel to a nightmare for the Dallas Cowboys, and the plot was almost exactly the same.

Just like last year’s playoff game against the Packers, Dak Prescott led a heroic 4th quarter drive, this time to take the lead and put the Boys one minute away from victory.

Just like last year, the defense could not stop Aaron Rodgers, who stormed his way down the field for the last second game winning TD.

Green Bay 35, Dallas 31: the sequel no Cowboys fan wanted to see.

“It’s definitely very frustrating, but you know, we knew the type of caliber player that Aaron Rogers is and we’ve seen it the few times that we’ve played him,” Ezekiel Elliott said after the game. “He ends up doing what he does best, going and finishing out the game, and winning the ballgame.”

Speaking of sequels, just like last week Dallas built a big first half lead, only to see it fall apart in the second half.

“It’s a tough one. You’re frustrated,” Dak Prescott said. “We knew how important it was for us to get this and go into the bye week 3-2. And now on the flip side it is just about staying focused. There is a lot of football left to play. We’re going to self-evaluate in this bye week, get better, and move forward.”

So now the Boys are 2-3, two games out of first place in the division, and a bye week coming up to lick their wounds.

How the team rallies from this devastating blow will determine whether last year’s playoff run gets a sequel.