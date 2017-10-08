‘Racist’ Dove soap ad turns black woman into white woman

PRINCETON, NJ -- MJ said "It doesn't matter if you're black or white," but Dove seems to think it does matter.
Exhibit A: This Dove soap ad that turned a black woman into a white woman!
Nope. No joke. It's real. And people are REAL pissed off about it:
The cosmetic company released the following apology, "An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused."
This actually isn't the first time Dove's "missed the mark." Back in 2011, the company released a similar ad that many said depicts black women as "dirty."
We just want to know, who the hell's approving these ads?!
40.357298 -74.667223