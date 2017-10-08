‘Racist’ Dove soap ad turns black woman into white woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRINCETON, NJ -- MJ said "It doesn't matter if you're black or white," but Dove seems to think it does matter.

Exhibit A: This Dove soap ad that turned a black woman into a white woman!

Nope. No joke. It's real. And people are REAL pissed off about it:

Is @Dove soap’s marketing strategy

Before - black & dirty

After - Caucasian & clean

Also *who* is approving these ads? pic.twitter.com/l5tq5ZcAJs — Megha Mohan (@meghamohan) October 8, 2017

Thought that Dove ad was fake until the apology happened. People actually sat at a table and said "Yeah post that picture"? 😒 pic.twitter.com/DZyj2jMned — xoNecole (@xonecole) October 8, 2017

Let's be clear, Dove knew exactly what they were doing with their racist ad. Soap companies used to do this racist theme all the time pic.twitter.com/EzvAiExNcP — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) October 8, 2017

The cosmetic company released the following apology, "An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused."

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused. — Dove (@Dove) October 7, 2017

This actually isn't the first time Dove's "missed the mark." Back in 2011, the company released a similar ad that many said depicts black women as "dirty."

We just want to know, who the hell's approving these ads?!