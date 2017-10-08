Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling days are over?! Wait one darn minute…

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- To kneel or not to kneel?
That's the question when it comes to Colin Kaepernick. Our heads started spinning with conflicting reports that he would do whatever it took to get signed to an NFL team again, even standing for the national anthem!
Well, Kaepernick sorta kinda squashed that by tweeting this Winston Churchill quote:
More kneeling drama Sunday as Vice President Mike Pence ditched Kaepernick's old team when players for the 49ers and Colts took a knee during Sunday's game. He came, he saw, he left, and he tweeted:
Remember when Trump said, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say "Get that son of a b**** off the field right now. Out, he's fired. He's fired!"
Guess we all know how Trump feels about it.