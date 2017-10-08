Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling days are over?! Wait one darn minute…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- To kneel or not to kneel?

That's the question when it comes to Colin Kaepernick. Our heads started spinning with conflicting reports that he would do whatever it took to get signed to an NFL team again, even standing for the national anthem!

Well, Kaepernick sorta kinda squashed that by tweeting this Winston Churchill quote:

A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on. Winston S. Churchill — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) October 8, 2017

More kneeling drama Sunday as Vice President Mike Pence ditched Kaepernick's old team when players for the 49ers and Colts took a knee during Sunday's game. He came, he saw, he left, and he tweeted:

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Remember when Trump said, "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say "Get that son of a b**** off the field right now. Out, he's fired. He's fired!"

Guess we all know how Trump feels about it.