Vegas Golden Knights honor shooting victims at first game ever

DALLAS, TX -- It's been an emotional week for Las Vegas.

Their brand new hockey team felt the weight of their city when they came to the Big D to play the Dallas Stars Friday night. The Vegas Golden Knights started their season and the night with heavy hearts and a moment of silence for the 58 people gunned down in last week's massacre.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the victims of this terrible act," the announcer said. "May they find strength and perseverance during this time of grieving."

Both teams stood united and wore "Vegas Strong" decals on their helmets.

Come game time, the Golden Knights got the upper hand in the last couple minutes of the game, and with a one point lead on the Stars, the Golden Knights won their first game ever!

It might be a win on an official hockey scorecard, but for the Golden Knights it was a chance to honor their city.