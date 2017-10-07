New Orleans bracing for Hurricane Nate

NEW ORLEANS — Here we go again.

Another hurricane is threatening the Gulf Coast. This time, Hurricane Nate isexpected to be a Category 2 storm when it makes landfall overnight southeast of New Orleans.

Nate, with lashing winds of 90 miles per hour, sprinted north Saturday morning across the Gulf of Mexico. The Category 1 storm, rumbling north-northwest at 26 mph, was 180 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River and 265 miles from Biloxi, Mississippi, the hurricane center said in its latest advisory.

“A hurricane warning is in effect for portions of the northern Gulf Coast from Louisiana to Alabama, with the strongest winds expected to occur primarily to the east of the center,” said the hurricane center, which expanded its tropical storm warning east to Indian Pass, on the Florida Panhandle.

“Nate’s fast forward speed after landfall will bring tropical storm-force winds well inland across portions of the southeastern US,” it said.

The storm could make landfall Saturday night around Plaquemines Parish in Louisiana, near where Hurricane Katrina, which devastated New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, made landfall in 2005. The storm had been expected to hit some hours later, but predictions were altered as the hurricane sped up.

Some mandatory evacuations had been ordered in areas outside levees in New Orleans and Plaquemines Parish, and some voluntary evacuations were in place along the Mississippi and Alabama coasts. President Trump on Friday declared an emergency in Louisiana ahead of Nate and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts.