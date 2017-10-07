Nelly reportedly arrested on rape charges

AUBURN, WA — Nelly’s just been arrested for allegedly raping a woman.

The rapper was booked on second degree rape charges Saturday morning in Auburn, Washington where he’s currently on tour with Florida Georgia Line.

Nelly Arrested for Rape https://t.co/QrNeqXbtVI — TMZ (@TMZ) October 7, 2017

According to TMZ, the woman claims Nelly sexually assaulted her on his tour bus around 4 a.m. But his lawyer is calling b.s. on the entire story and released the following statement:

“Nelly is the victim of a completely fabricated allegation. Our initial investigation, clearly establishes the allegation is devoid of credibility and is motivated by greed and vindictiveness. I am confident, once the scurrilous accusation is thoroughly investigated, there will be no charges. Nelly is prepared to pursue all all legal avenues to redress any damage caused by this clearly false allegation.”

DEVELOPING…