Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old Richardson girl

RICHARDSON, Texas — An Amber Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old North Texas girl who may be in grave danger.

Take a good look at Sherin Mathews of Richardson.

She was last seen wearing a pink top and black pajama bottoms. She has brown eyes, black hair, weighs about 22 pounds and is 3 feet tall.

At this time, there’s no word on what may have led to her disappearance. If you’ve seen Sherin or know anything about her disappearance, you’re asked to call Richardson PD immediately at 972-744-4801.