Tattoos and video games made women go partially blind

OTTAWA, CANADA — Tattoos are for life, people. For one woman, it’s looking more like a life sentence.

24-year old model Catt Gallinger from Canada got a tattoo in a place you’d never think of: her eye.

It’s called a Sclera tattoo, which inks the white part of your eye, but Catt’s tat went horribly wrong.

Doctors told her she could go permanently blind and her mental health started to suffer.

In a Facebook video, Catt said, “I’m not doing any of the things that I do to enjoy my time because quite frankly I don’t have the inspiration or the drive to do them.”

Now she’s telling her story on social media in hopes people will think twice about inking up their eyeballs. “It’s not worth it,” she said. “It’ll never be worth it.”

It’s not all bad news, though!

Catt told NewsFix she and her doctors “Will be looking into how to remove the excess ink.”

Plus, her vision is slowly but surely making a return! “My vision right now is 20/20 which means my vision is back, it’s still a little blurry but for the most part it is back.”

Catt isn’t the only one with eye problems. A woman in china went blind in one eye because of playing a game on her phone for a whole day! Doctors say it was brought on by excessive tiredness and they don’t know whether her vision will come back.

Moral of the story: take care of your eyes, people!