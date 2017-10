Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS - Meet Swish the Puppy.

He's an eight week old guide dog for the blind in training and a new member of the Dallas Mavericks organization.

The pup is named after Maverick icon Dirk Nowitzki whose twitter handle is Swish 41.

During the Mavericks Media Day, Swish was given free run of the building.

He became so popular among the players and staff that he now has his own social media pages.

you can find him on Twitter and Instagram at SwishPuppy.