Pumpkin spice air freshener causes a Baltimore school to evacuate

BALTIMORE -- This time of year is all about pumpkin spice.

Pumpkin spice lattes, Oreos, M&M's and apparently pumpkin spice air fresheners!

Yeah, and it's what caused a school in Baltimore to evacuate, Thursday!

Some students and teachers at Cristo Rey Jesuit High School started coughing and even had trouble breathing after they noticed a weird smell.

The odor apparently made four people so nauseated, they had to be taken to the hospital!

The fire department evacuated more than 200 people

Crews searched the building twice but couldn't find anything toxic.

But they later discovered it was a pumpkin spice plug-in air freshener that sprayed every few seconds.

Yeah, apparently it was a few too many sprays.

Just a little piece of advice, keep your love for pumpkin spice at home, people.