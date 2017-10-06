Police searching for suspect who KO’d victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSENBERG, Tx. - An 18-year-old is wanted by police for blindsiding this victim with one powerful punch.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was leaving Ruchi's Mexican Grill in Rosenberg when he was attacked.

He hit the pavement hard and was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect is 18-year-old Alejandro Maldonado.

Officers say he agreed to turn himself in last week but never showed up.

Police say the years old so-called knockout game is to blame for the hit. Investigators say calling it a game is a bad idea ... they call it aggravated assault.

Police don't think the victim and the suspect know each other.