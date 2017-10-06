NRA open to regulating rapid fire bump stocks

Just a handful of days after the Las Vegas shootings, Congress is showing more signs of willingness to take up gun control debate than it has shown in years, and now it looks like the the National Rifle Association may be on board too.

That willingness centers on one very specific issue, bump-fire stocks, a legal gun modification which makes legal semi-automatic guns fire almost like a banned automatic weapon.

The NRA issued a statement Thursday afternoon, calling on the government to immediately review whether these bump fire stocks comply with federal law and saying that, “devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations.”

This comes after House Speaker Paul Ryan announced congress is taking up the issue.

“I didn’t know what a bump stock was until this week, so, I think a lot of us are coming up to speed,” Ryan said. “I’m an avid sportsman, so a lot of us are still coming up to speed on what that is. Having said that, fully automatic weapons have been outlawed for many, many years. This seems to be a way of going around that. Obviously, we need to look at how we can tighten up the compliance with this law so that fully automatic weapons are banned.”

Both Republicans and Democrats agree that action needs to be taken.

“Yeah, there are going to be some hearings,” Sen. Jeff Flake said.

A former NYPD detective Morning Dose. spoke with says a bipartisan effort is a step in the right direction.

“What is the benefit of having this thing that could potential make an automatic weapon when you’re not allowed to own an automatic weapon except under certain criteria and regulations within the law?” Tom Ruskin, former NYPD Detective said.

Those regulations and criteria he’s referring to include law enforcement and military.