Grapevine sex offender identified

GRAPEVINE - The man who is accused of making lewd comments to young girls in Grapevine has been identified.

This is Kenneth Roblez, a 38-year-old registered sex offender from Dallas.

He was seen on Target's surveillance video where he was believed to have approached a 9-year-old girl and made comments to a mother of an 11-year-old about sexual conduct.

Police said they were able to identify Roblez after help from the public. However Roblez has not been located.

He is wanted on a parole violation warrant.

Roblez may also be connected to other incidents in North Texas.