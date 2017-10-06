Grapevine sex offender arrested in Irving

IRVING – A registered sex offender who is accused of making lewd comments to young girls has been arrested by Irving Police.

Kenneth Dewayne Roblez was seen on a Grapevine Target’s surveillance video where he was believed to have approached a 9-year-old girl and made comments to a mother of an 11-year-old about sexual conduct.

The 38-year-old was arrested in the 3500 block of North Beltline Road for an outstanding warrant on Friday afternoon.

Police identified Roblez from a Grapevine police bulletin.