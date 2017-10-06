Grand Prairie police searching for suspects stealing purses from Asian women

GRAND PRAIRIE - Grand Grairie police are searching for suspects who are stealing purses at a retail center specifically targeting Asian women.
There have been at least two purse snatchings in the span of a week in the parking lot of Asia Times Square.
the men have also used the victim`s credit card in fort worth. .
the suspects are believed to have committed multiple thefts in arlington and irving.
They are driving a dark Chrysler 300.
Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by calling (972) 988-8477.