College application help now available at the push of a button!

College applications can be a little overwhelming, and that's not even mentioning the money side of it!

It's a reality that a lot of students face alone, but what if we told you there was a way to get all the help they would need all with the push of a button.

Enter DFW native EJ Carrion who is now in the business of helping teens reach their full potential.

"Student Success Agency is a mobile mentoring program where we pit near peer premium college students into high school students` pockets to help them through the college process," says Carrion.

Just like all of the ride sharing or the dating apps out there, students can now use their phone to get all the help they need. It'll cost them $65 a month.

SS has about 200 mentors, or agents, and more than 3,500 students involved in high schools across the country. But that`s not all. They also help students get the money they need.

"A lot of our work is through a grant, a federal grant called GEARUP, Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs. A federal grant to help low income students get into college," he says.

It probably comes as no surprise, many students and parents alike have no idea how much money is available for them.

And there`s another problem that Carrion saw growing up.

"I was a Bill Gates Millennium Scholar, the first in my family to go to college, and it was because I had a good relationship with my school counselor. But I was lucky to have that relationship. Counselors care, they`re passionate, they`re just overbooked. There`s one counselor to every 500 students so the average student gets 38 minutes a year to work on their college process."

Student Kendall Montoya, who`s now at Utah State University, says it wasn`t just about getting help on what to do or how to do it.

"The biggest problem that I think that I had and I know others of my peers like, other students, is actually taking time to apply ourselves to do it," says Montoya. "My agent, her name is Nisha, she wasn`t just someone I turned to for school advice, she was a friend to me as well."

It`s probably safe to say, we could all use a push and extra friend now and again.