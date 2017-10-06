Austin changes Columbus Day to Indigenous People’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN - Columbus Day is no more in Austin.

The City Council is now recognizing the second Monday in October as Indigenous People's Day, a holiday that will celebrate Native Americans instead of Christopher Columbus.

The Austin City County voted on Thursdays to replace the holiday with a 9-1-1 vote with one council member against and the other abstaining.

Bexar County in San Antonio also officially celebrates Indigenous People's Day.

These cities follow other cities including Denver, Los Angeles, Albuquerque and Seattle that have already changed the holiday.