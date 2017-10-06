Adidas model receives rape threats after showing hairy legs in ad

A Swedish model says she’s receiving rape threats after she posed her hairy legs in an Adidas ad.
Twenty-six year old Arvida Bystrom, says she’s “getting rape threats” in her direct messages on Instagram since the ad released featuring their shoes and her hairy legs.
The model and photographer posted to her Instagram about the threats she’s received and thanked her followers for all of the positivity and love she got over the hate.
My photo from the @adidasoriginals superstar campaign got a lot of nasty comments last week. Me being such an abled, white, cis body with its only nonconforming feature being a lil leg hair. Literally I've been getting rape threats in my DM inbox. I can't even begin to imagine what it's like to not posses all these privileges and try to exist in the world. Sending love and try to remember that not everybody has the same experiences being a person 🌎 Also thanks for all the love 🌹got a lot of that too ❤️❤️❤️❤️
Adidas released a statement saying they’re “honored to work with creators like Arvida for their creativity, diversity and unique ideas.”