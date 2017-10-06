× A percentage of people think ‘drink responsibly’ means looking cool while drinking

You’ve probably seen those ads promoting beer or vodka and the end usually says somewhere “please drink responsibly.”

Well, it looks like most customers aren’t really connecting with the message. In fact, they’ve been misunderstanding it all this time.

A new study found that 24% of consumers thought “how to drink responsibly” meant “looking cool when you drink.” Twenty-one percent thought it meant “drinking the right kind of alcohol.” Eight percent thought it urged people to drink more, rather than less.

These “responsible drinking” campaigns have actually been around since the early 70’s!