Unarmed security guard who took on Vegas shooter hailed a hero

LAS VEGAS - A security guard is now being hailed a hero after he took on the Las Vegas gunman, unarmed.

Jesus Campos actually found the gunman, Stephen Paddock, and drew his attention away from the crowd he was firing into... all while radioing police for help.

"I'm told Jesus was patrolling the halls and was sent to the area of the commotion," Union President Dave Hickey said. "So he responded. The stairwells had been blocked by the shooter. So the only access to that position, the room. The shooter had placed a camera outside in the hall and able to monitor anyone coming through elevators. As he approached the door the shooter turned and struck Mr. Campos on upper right thigh ."

Campos was rushed to surgery but doctors didn't get all of the bullet out, so he'll have to have another surgery at a later time.

It's a miracle he didn't sustain more serious injuries. That's because police say Paddock didn't just fire one round at Campos.

Officials say Campos is recovering.