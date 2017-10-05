Las Vegas shooter may have had his eyes on Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Cops are still trying to understand why a man opened fire on thousands of people during an outdoor music festival on Sunday, killing nearly 60 and injuring over 500.

And while the motive remains unknown, it sounds like Stephen Paddock may have had his eyes on Lollapalooza Music Festival in Chicago back in August.

He reportedly booked two hotel rooms at a hotel. TMZ obtained pictures that show both overlooked the venue and had clear views of all the stages and main entrances.

About 400,000 people attended the festival this summer, including Malia Obama.

Meanwhile, it looks like the Democrats are getting some support for their gun bump stocks ban.

Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein introduced the bill Wednesday, after cops said more than a dozen of the rifles found in the shooter's hotel room were modified with bump stocks. An aftermarket part that simulates a fully automatic weapon. It was approved by the ATF in 2010.

"There is no reason to make a semi automatic assault weapon into a fully automatic battlefield weapon," Feinstein said.

Republicans, including house speaker Paul Ryan, are open to the idea.

"I didn't even know what they were, until this week, and i'm an avid sportsman. Apparently this allows you to take a semi automatic and turn it into a fully automatic. So clearly that's something we need to look into," he told MSNBC Thursday.

Texas Republicans, Sen. John Cornyn and Rep. Bill Flores, also expressed interest in the bill.

Even the NRA is joining in. They released a statement Thursday, saying "the NRA believes that devices designed to allow semi - automatic rifles to function like fully- automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations."

It's pretty rare to see people on both sides of the aisle coming together like this.