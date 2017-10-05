“It’s funny to hear a female talk about routes,” Cam Newton said to a female reporter, Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is getting called everything from sexist to stupid for the way he responded to a female reporter's question during a press conference, Wednesday.

"It's funny to hear a female talk about routes. It's funny" he said.

Yeah, he went there alright.

But it didn't take long for that reporter, Jourdan Rodrigue, from the Charlotte Observer to fire back on Twitter.

"I don't think it's "funny" to be a female and talk about routes, I think it's my job," she wrote.

And as expected, social media is blowing up over this one.

One person tweeted, "No, what's funny is how you cried and pouted like a child after losing the super bowl. Despicable."

Oooh... the shade!

Another female sports reporter hit him with, "better get used to it, Cam Newton. We "females" are not going anywhere. We love football, KNOW football, enjoy talking about football."

And then there's this, "Cam Newton, SAME guy who protests every week by raising a fist for equality and he goes right ahead with that comment .. Stupidity!"

Newton just might issue an apology in the coming days.

But uh, can he really bounce back from this?