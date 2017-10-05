Fort Worth Animal Care is letting you take home the big dogs with October special

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT WORTH- These days, Fort Worth Animal Care and Control is trying to make it easy for you to hang with the big dogs.

"All of our large dogs, any thing over 40 pounds, is $10 all this month," said Alan Davis, the superintendent at the shelter. "It's a little harder to get large dogs out."

Just $10 y'all! And, a little inside info?

Adopting a larger dog would normally cost you about 50 bucks!"

Trust us, with the amount of animals the shelter takes care of, they could use the space.

"Today we have 564 dogs, and about 100 cats," Davis said. "So they're really ready to go to a home once someone comes to adopt them."

The shelter is running the special all month long to make sure you have plenty of time to meet and adopt your new best friend.

"They're excited," Davis said. "They're wagging their tails, they're very close, and they're excited because they know this is an opportunity to go home."

Come on, look at those faces! You know you want to take one of these guys home to be your new BFF!