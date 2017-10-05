Clean Dream Act rally planned for tomorrow at Dallas senator’s office

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DALLAS, Tx. - We've talked about DACA getting phased out and many are nervous about the possibility of deportation. While people say they knew it was temporary, they're scared Congress isn't going to come up with a solution for the Dreamers in the six months President Trump as allotted them.

Now, the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or the DACA Program, is in the 11th hour.

Meant as a temporary fix for children , or Dreamers, who were brought to America illegally, DACA began getting phased out September 5th.

Naturally, hundreds of thousands of these Dreamers are a bit nervouslike Giovanny Torres who`s been here since he was five and is now a masters student at UT Arlington. He's is involved in the school organization Mavericks United focused on dealing with immigration issues.

"We were sad and we were scared but once we get over being scared and we`re gonna fight to stay here," said Torres. "We had been fighting together with our communities and getting elected officials to try to work on something whether it was at the state level or municipalities to try to get something passed to protect our families."

The main goal for Torres, though, is a clean Dream Act.

"That won`t allocate funds in the federal budget to hire more border security, hire more ICE agents, give money to building a wall [...] the answers would be to try to get everybody fixed that`s here now because we don`t get that fixed, we`re going to be used as a political football."

And Torres says timing couldn`t be better with elections right around the corner.

"If there`s a Dream Act that`s passed that`s not totally clean, people will face challengers."

Well Congress has about five months now, as Toss Geller from friends says... "challenge extended."

The rally takes place Thursday morning at 9:30 at Senator Cornyn's office and Torres says they`re coming with letters, a petition for a Clean Dreamers Act and everyone is welcome no matter their viewpoint.