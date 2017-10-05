All 5 living former presidents attending hurricane relief concert at Texas A&M

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLEGE STATION - The catastrophic hurricane season has brought devastation to multiple areas in the country.

The five former living presidents are gathering together to help remedy that fact.

Reed Arena, located on Texas A&M's College Station campus, is hosting a massive relief concert benefiting those affected by Harvey, Irma and Maria on October 21st.

All five living presidents will be in attendance.

The "Deep from the Heart" Show will feature Alabama, Lyle Lovett, The Gatlin Brothers, Robert Earl Keen and more.

Tickets are on sale to the public at Bush41.org.

Every dollar spent will go to the One America Appeal, a hurricane relief organization created by the five presidents.