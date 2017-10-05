ACL warns of deactivated wrist bands scam

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUSTIN - Austin City Limits has offered refunds for those nervous about attending the music festival following the attack in Las Vegas.

But ACL is just deactivating wrist bands, not asking that you return them.

That opens the door for scammers to begin selling deactivated wrist bands, and you wouldn't know they aren't good until it's too late.

There are steps you can take to protect yourself from becoming a scam victim.

"Be aware of who you are buying from," Director of PR Shannon McKinley said. "Buy from the box office if you can, ACL fest, front gates, or buy from Ticket City. Here in Austin we are a local company and make sure everyone is vetted before they list."

If you do end up buying one last minute from someone near the festival, ask them to walk to the gate with you to make sure you get in.