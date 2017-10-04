× Where to get discounted tacos in the DFW #NationalTacoDay 😋

National Taco Day gives Texans another reason to chow down on tacos (as if we don’t already). If you’re searching for a restaurant to celebrate, we’ve got you covered!

Chuy’s

Dress as a taco for a FREE entree, or, come in a get a crispy beef taco for a $1 with any order.

Fuzzy’s

Get select tacos for $1

Taco Bell

National Taco Day Gift Set for $5

Taco Bueno

Get a free crispy beef taco with any order

Taqueria la Ventana

Happy Hour ALL DAY! $1.95 tacos and $2 margs, cervezas and micheladas

El Fenix

$4.99 taco plates w/ cripsy or soft tacos

El Pollo Loco

Buy one get one free taco platter

Taco Cabana

Half off chicken fajita tacos from 5 to 8p (dine in only)