Where to get discounted tacos in the DFW #NationalTacoDay 😋
National Taco Day gives Texans another reason to chow down on tacos (as if we don’t already). If you’re searching for a restaurant to celebrate, we’ve got you covered!
Chuy’s
Dress as a taco for a FREE entree, or, come in a get a crispy beef taco for a $1 with any order.
Fuzzy’s
Get select tacos for $1
Taco Bell
National Taco Day Gift Set for $5
Taco Bueno
Get a free crispy beef taco with any order
Taqueria la Ventana
Happy Hour ALL DAY! $1.95 tacos and $2 margs, cervezas and micheladas
El Fenix
$4.99 taco plates w/ cripsy or soft tacos
El Pollo Loco
Buy one get one free taco platter
Taco Cabana
Half off chicken fajita tacos from 5 to 8p (dine in only)