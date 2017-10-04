Trusted World is committed to serving after disasters; why they need your help

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARLAND- As a country, we've had a rough few weeks.

Between the devastation in Puerto Rico and the tragedy in Las Vegas, it's been a lot to process.

But there's one group right here North Texas that's focused on helping long term.

Trusted World was responsible for collecting and distributing donations to Hurricane Harvey victims, and they haven't dropped the ball.

"We're the people here, making sure to see it all through," said Stefanie Henderson, a volunteer at Trusted World.

Trucks full of supplies are still leaving out every day to get families exactly what they need, and this week, Instagram is matching all donations made through the trusted world website.

"We're not a flash in the pan," said Trusted World's CEO and founder, Michael Garrett. "We're not just going to be here this week. We're going to be monitoring what you need and making sure we can find those resources and get them down to you."

Along with more volunteers, Trusted World needs you to keep the donations coming.

"We need cleaning supplies," Garrett said. "We did not get a lot of them and that's what everybody's doing right now. They're cutting sheet rock out of their house, they're cleaning mold. The other thing we need is, we need financial support."

With constant supplies heading to Puerto Rico and the Houston area, and another tropical storm brewing just off of the coast, these volunteers need all the help they can get.