President Trump visits the shaken city of Las Vegas after mass shooting

President Donald Trump visited the shaken city of Las Vegas, Wednesday, where a gunman killed nearly 60 people and injured hundreds in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

"We're going to pay our respects and to see the police who have done really a fantastic job in a really short time," he said.

The president's first stop was the Trauma Center at University Medical Center of Southern Nevada where he met with victims and doctors.

"I just met with some of the most amazing people. We met patients that were absolutely, terribly wounded. The doctors, the nurses all of the people at hospital have done a job that's indescribable," the president said.

Trump and the first lady then visited the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department where they met with cops and and dispatchers who responded to the horrific massacre on Sunday.

"We're blessed to be surrounded by heroes. As one eye witness recounted this week, as everyone was crouching, police officers were standing up as targets just trying to direct people," Trump said.

And while the president was in Vegas, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson assured everyone that he's not going anywhere.

Tillerson also quickly shut-down an NBC report Wednesday morning that he considered quitting over the summer, but was convinced by Vice President Mike Pence to stay on.

But one report he didn't exactly deny is calling the president a moron at a pentagon meeting in July.

"I'm just, I'm not going to deal with petty stuff like that," he said.

There's no denying the president and secretary of state have had their differences, but it seems like they've finally joined forces..

"I have total confidence in Rex," the president said.