Michigan mother sentenced to 7 days in jail for refusing to vaccinate her son

A mother in Michigan is going to jail because of her vaccine beliefs.

Rebecca Bredow got into a court battle with her ex-husband over the issue of vaccinations.

The court sided with the ex and Bredow had until today to vaccinate her son or go to jail.

She was sentenced for contempt of court after disregarding the court order to have her son vaccinated on Wednesday.

"I would rather sit behind bars standing up for what I believe in, than giving in to something I strongly don't believe in," Bredow said.

Now, she'll be sitting in jail for seven days for her beliefs.