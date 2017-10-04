Las Vegas mass shooter bought guns in Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As multiple departments continue to investigate the shooter being the massacre in Las Vegas, new information is coming to light on the weapons he used in the slayings.

"Currently 47 firearms have been recovered," ATF's Jill Snyder said. "These firearms were recovered from three different locations. Those locations consisted of the hotel room as well as Verdi and Mesquite, Nevada. They were purchased in Nevada, Utah, California and Texas."

That's right. The ATF confirmed some of the weaponry was bought right here in Texas.

They also let the public know that none of the guns were homemade and 12 bump fire stocks were found on the firearms to make them fire at a faster rate.