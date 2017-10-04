Facebook and Google under fire for fake Vegas shooting news

After th

During Las Vegas shooting, many people turned to the internet and social media in search of answers.

But Facebook and Google are now under fire for helping to spread fake news and hoaxes after the tragic event.

On Facebook, for example, a group called "Las Vegas Shooting Massacre" popped up when people searched the phrase "Las Vegas" on the site.

The thing is, that group was actually started by a conspiracy theorist who claims to be an investigative journalist for Infowars, the same site that has promoted the theory that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax.

Facebook's 'Trending Topics' panel also caused some problems.

At one point after the shooting, that panel featured stories from a Russian state propaganda outlet.

Facebook told New Yorker contributor, Kevin Roose, the removal of those posts was delayed and they're working to fix the issue.

As for Google, amateur sleuths on the chat forum, 4-Chan, named a random, innocent guy as the Vegas shooter before the real shooter had been identified.

For several hours, anyone searching for the shooter's name in Google would immediately see 4-Chan's post under the "news" section.

This has been a problem ever since 2014 when Google decided to include non-journalistic sites in the news box.

Google released a statement to The Atlantic after the 4-Chan debacle, blaming it on an algorithm error.