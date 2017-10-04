Cowboys prep for Packers rematch

FRISCO, TX — It’s just another crazy week out at the Star: reeling from last week’s blown lead, sitting and waiting while Zeke’s near future is decided in the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the team that knocked you out of the playoffs last year coming to town.

Yeah, that last second divisional round loss to Green Bay may still sting in Cowboys fans minds, but Jason Garrett wants to move past it.

“We can have a long discussion over lemonades about all that,” said Garrett. “We’re really focused on this team that we’re playing this week and our team and our preparation.”

But there’s no doubt that the Packers are one of the best opponents on the Cowboys schedule, and after Dallas has stumbled to open the season they know they can’t afford a bad performance against Aaron Rodgers and the Pack.

“We know how powerful that offense is so for us it’s about worrying about what we can do on our side of the ball, making it tough on their defense, making their offense play from behind, making them one sided,” Dak Prescott said. “So it’s important for us to get ahead and us to start scoring early to put pressure on them.”

“We’re taking a little bit longer to progress this year,” Ezekiel Elliott said. “I really don’t think it’s a bad thing. You’d rather be hitting your stride mid to late season than peaking early.”

So the stakes on Sunday are high. The Boys need to avoid a losing record, especially with Zeke’s season in the hands of the courts. Couldn’t ask for much higher drama… and we’re only in week 5!