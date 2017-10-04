CNN, country fans, and “disrespect” for Trump are being blamed for the Vegas shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS, NV -- It's easy to point fingers when we want someone to blame, but some people are learning the hard way, be careful what you say!

Pat Robertson said on the 700-Club, the shooting happened because people don't like the President! "The fact that we have disrespect for authority, there is profound disrespect for our President."

People on social media are not happy about that, or buying it.

Dear Gawd, We offer you Pat Robertson in exchange for Tom Petty. Respectfully,

America. — josexy (therealone) (@therealjosexy) October 3, 2017

Fun Fact: This suit was actually a bright blue color until Pat Robertson put it on. Things just decay around him. pic.twitter.com/AFebP8yMsC — Tom Cruz (@Tcrunkness) October 4, 2017

Pat Robertson. A racist prick hiding behind religion. The poster ‘geezer’ of hypocrisy. — keela's mom (@s_keela) October 4, 2017

Robertson wasn't the only one trying to place blame. CBS's now former Vice President posted a comment on Facebook saying the victims had it coming.

A @CBS legal exec thought the Las Vegas victims had it coming. pic.twitter.com/YjeSyAox59 — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) October 2, 2017

You bet her behind was canned. Fired. Sayonara! She came back a little later with an apology in a statement that said, "I am deeply sorry for diminishing the significance of every life affected by Stephen Paddock's terrorism...and for the pain my words have inflicted on the loved ones of the victims."

Last but not least, the blame game wouldn't be complete without someone mentioning CNN. Forensic psychiatrist Dr. Michael Welner said on Fox & Friends, "I think CNN is going to have to answer for how the demonize gun enthusiasts and how CNN actually contribute to mass shooting, and I believe that they do."

Look y'all, it's easy to look for blame in all the wrong places, but let's just take a chill pill.