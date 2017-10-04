Chilling police body cam footage from Las Vegas massacre released

LAS VEGAS — Police body cam footage from the Las Vegas massacre was released two days after Stephen Paddock blasted into a crowd of thousands, killing 59 and injuring more than 500.

The biggest question now: Why did he do it?

Well, the FBI is hoping to get some answers from Paddock’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley. She finally made it back to the U.S. Tuesday night after a trip to the Philippines. Although Danley’s considered a person of interest, her sisters think she was sent away by Paddock on purpose.

That would be just a part of Paddock’s plan.

Turns out, he also installed cameras inside and outside his Mandalay bay suite.

Officials believe he did it to keep a close eye on cops approaching while he shot at his victims for more than 10 minutes. Investigators found at least 19 weapons and several rounds of ammo in his hotel room.