The stories of how Las Vegas heroes saved dozens of lives

LAS VEGAS, NV — As hundreds of people ran from the gunfire on the Las Vegas strip, dozens ran toward the chaos to help save lives.

One man, Brian Claypool, questioned he did enough to help.

“I’m now processing, did I do enough?” he said. “So I’m going through some guilt now. Did I help enough people? Because everybody was screaming and yelling.”

Lindsay Padgett and her fiance, Mark Jay, turned their truck into a makeshift ambulance, rushing the wounded to the hospital. One man died in Mark’s arms, but he didn’t leave him behind.

“I was like he was just alive, they’re like he’s gone,” Jay said. “We put him down, picked up a girl, put her in, another guy that had gunshot wounds in his chest. His fingers were literally holding in from the blood coming out. And then they’re like just put that kid down and I was like you can’t leave him here, so we threw him in the back of the truck.”

Then there’s 30-year old Jonathan Smith who rescued about 30 people before being shot in the neck. Thankfully, Jonathan made it out alive, but he may have to live with that bullet in his neck because doctors say it’s just too risky to remove it.

Jonathan Smith, 30, saved ~30 people last night before he was shot in the neck. He might live w/the bullet for rest of his life. #vegasstrip pic.twitter.com/6hLujXWe51 — Heather Long (@byHeatherLong) October 2, 2017

Heather Gooze is a different kind of hero. She stayed by Jordan McIldoon’s side as he died in her arms. “I didn’t him to be there alone,” Gooze said. “I didn’t want him to just be a no-named body. I knew who he was, and now I had an obligation to make sure that everybody knew who he was.”

It’s safe to say, not all heroes wear capes.