Las Vegas Latest: No motive found for gunman, officials investigating girlfriend

LAS VEGAS, NV– Ever since tragedy struck sin city Sunday night, people are trying to recover both emotionally and physically! At least 59 people have died and more than 500 injured after a gunman fired off at thousands of fans during a country music festival.

The FBI have yet to find a motive but says Stephen Paddock was packing more than a dozen guns in his hotel room and home. Officials also found ammonium nitrate in his car.

Paddock reportedly wired $100,000 dollars to an account in the Philippines. That’s the home country of his girlfriend Marilou Danley. She reportedly left the U.S. before Paddock committed the deadly shooting.

Chris Michel, owner of Dixie Gunworx in Utah says he sold a shotgun to Paddock.

“We sold him a shotgun, ” added Michel. “I was starting to get nervous going, ‘did that get used in this rampage?'”

Needless to say, all this has sparked a serious gun debate.

Caleb Keeter of Josh Abbot Band, was apart of “Route 91 Harvest” festival’s lineup says he’s even changed his mind on the 2nd amendment.

Caleb’s not the only one speaking on this ongoing gun debate! Before taking off to Puerto Rico, President Trump shared some quick thoughts on gun laws. He says he’ll “be talking about gun laws as time goes by.”

Other artists from the festival were finally able to speak on the tragedy in general. Jason Aldean who was on stage performing when the shooting posted to Twitter.